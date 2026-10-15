YouTuber Sourav Joshi Criticised After Asking Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog Oreo's Water Bowl

A dare involving a pet dog's water bowl has landed YouTuber Sourav Joshi in the middle of an online backlash. In a recent family vlog, Sourav asked his wife, Avantika Bhatt, to drink water from their pet dog Oreo's bowl.

The incident took place during a game involving Sourav and his family. As part of the game, he asked Avantika to drink water from Oreo's bowl. When she initially refused, Sourav encouraged her to take just a sip instead of drinking more.

He then picked up the bowl and brought it to her, assuring her that the water had been changed and was clean. Although Avantika appeared unsure about the task at first, she eventually completed the dare.

Sourav also asked the other participants whether he had said anything wrong by giving her the challenge. While the moment may have been intended as a light-hearted part of the game, it did not go down well with several viewers who later came across the clip.

The video drew criticism on Reddit, with some users questioning whether the incident was scripted and others expressing concern over the nature of the challenge.

One user wrote, “Even if it's scripted, which I totally think and hope it is, the mere thought of making your significant other drink water from a bowl made for an animal is just so dehumanising. It's not funny; it's not wow! It's just embarrassing that an educated woman would even agree to do this scripted thing.”

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Another user expressed disbelief at Avantika's decision to go along with the dare, writing, “Bhai this is toooo much this is really too much the fact she is allowing this behaviour if that was me I would have ‘Pura ghar sar pe utha leti'.”

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A third comment criticised the task itself, saying, “How can he give such a ghatiya task for some views and the shocking thing is she actually did it.”

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Another Reddit user shared their opinion of the YouTuber, writing, “I think Sourav is very cold by nature. I feel he lacks empathy.”

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Sourav and Avantika got married in November 2025. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Aloha On The Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.