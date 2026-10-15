'Lights Flickered, Music Would Play': Salman Khan's 'Haunted' Experiences At His Galaxy Apartments Bedroom

Salman Khan recently shared an unusual experience from his younger days during a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

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The actor recalled sensing an unexplained presence in his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments, claiming that cupboards would open on their own and lights would flicker whenever he stepped out of the room.

The conversation began with Karan reminiscing about his first visit to Salman's home while working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Despite being close friends, Salman and Karan have collaborated on only one film to date.

Salman played a supporting role in the Shah Rukh Khan-led romantic drama, appearing as Aman, the character who eventually wins over Rani Mukerji's Tina.

Karan Johar Recalls Visiting Salman Khan's Home

During the conversation, Karan recounted how he ended up visiting Salman's residence while the actor was shooting for Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998).

"When I visited you on the set of Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), you were on the 2 pm to 10 pm shift. I arrived at 2 pm. At 9 pm, you told me to come home with you," Karan shared.

He then described his first impression of the actor's bedroom at Galaxy Apartments, where Salman lived with his family, including his father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

"The family stayed together, including Salim Khan, Salma, Arbaaz, and Sohail. And you had the tiniest room with one cupboard and one bed. I was shocked, thinking, 'Is this actually Salman Khan's bedroom?' As soon as we entered, you took off your clothes and stood there in yellow shorts. I was struggling to ensure that it didn't seem like I was looking at you."

Salman Khan Talks About An Unexplained Presence In His Room

Salman's response took the conversation in a different direction as he spoke about the strange occurrences he experienced in the room. The actor claimed that he never slept there alone because he could hear someone or something despite never having seen it.

"I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard. Every time I came out of that room, the lights flickered. The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on on its own. Whenever I was in the bathroom, I could feel someone's presence outside, fidgeting with the cupboards."

Explaining how these incidents led him to believe that something was present, Salman added, "That's how I figured out there was somebody or something there."

When Karan asked whether he believed the room was haunted, Salman clarified that he did not necessarily consider the experience to be haunting. However, he maintained that he could sense a presence around him.

"Not haunting... but a presence was felt. Whenever I played music, I could feel its presence. So, I used to play music for it and walk out of the room. There was a billiards table outside, and whenever we played there, we could hear that someone was inside the room."

Salman Khan's Response To The Experience

Despite describing the unusual incidents, Salman said he was not particularly frightened by them, as nothing had ever harmed him. He also shared a rather humorous response to the possibility of the presence revealing itself.

When Karan asked whether the experience had ever freaked him out, Salman said, "No, because it didn't do anything. My only request to it was: 'If you are a really beautiful woman, then reveal yourself to me.'"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is set to appear in director Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.