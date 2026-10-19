When Salman Khan Said Tiger Shroff Pushed Him To Work Hard At 56

Tiger Shroff was shot at from close quarters on Sunday night in Mumbai's Juhu area. Three rounds of firing were shot at Tiger's car, leaving his driver and an autodriver injured. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

As Tiger Shroff is dominating headlines since last night, old videos and anecdotes about him have resurfaced.

Five years ago, Salman Khan spoke about what keeps him motivated to work harder after three decades in the industry. He specifically mentioned Tiger Shroff's name from the younger generation of actors.

Salman said, "I realised that only when you put your sweat and blood and give it your best- your audience would understand and appreciate your hard work. So now, at 55-56, I am doing stuff that I used to do when I was 14 and 15 years old. It is because my younger generation is Tiger Shroff."

Tiger has a huge fan following among youngsters for his physique and dance skills.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the incident and demanded safety and security for the actor and his family.

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr. Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the actor's full security.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after he was shot at from the close quarters as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday.

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support.