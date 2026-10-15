Salman Khan Says Sanjay Dutt Would Be A Better 'Host' For <i>Bigg Boss </i>

Salman Khan spoke about his decades-old friends and colleagues on Koffee With Karan Season 9 opener. When asked which celebrity he would recommend for Bigg Boss during the rapid fire round, he took the name of Sanjay Dutt.

Salman said he took the name of Sanjay because of the life he has lived. "He's interested in sharing his life stories like me. He's an open book. So, if he goes there, I think he would be a better host for Bigg Boss."

In another segment, Sanjay Dutt appeared on the show and talked about his 'bro-code' with Salman. He said that he and Salman are the big boys of the industry. In that segment, he also expressed his wish that Salman should have children.

"We want to see chote Salman," said Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan worked in films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai. Sanjay Dutt also made cameos in Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Son of Sardaar (2012).

Karan Johar's Emotional Video

On September 30, Karan Johar shared an emotional video, announcing the finale season of Koffee With Karan.

Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan pitched the idea to his father, he replied, 'Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?'

Karan shared in the promo, "This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement. It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal chat with them. He looked at me and said, 'Karan, you will call your friends and talk to them, which you anyway do; who will pay you for this?' He passed away that month, on June 26, and the very first day I shot for the show was August 16, 2004. I am here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later; a lot happened."

"I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much," Karan said emotionally.

Karan Johar expressed his special gratitude to Salman Khan for working in his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and for being the first guest on his talk show finale.

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