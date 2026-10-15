<i> Jailer 2</i> X Review: Internet Calls Rajinikanth's Film A 'Banger Of An Entertainer'

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 released in theatres today. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The Internet is quite excited about the film, sharing thunderous responses on X and other social media handles. Calling the film a 'banger of an entertainer', the Internet said Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar have delivered one more time.

Here are some of the Internet's reactions:

A user wrote, "#Jailer2 is a BANGER of an entertainer. Commercial cinema done right, yet again by #Nelson. A peak #Rajinikanth experience. This one is going to be a box office juggernaut in days to come. And that #HrithikRoshan cameo - Peak Aura Farming. That's how you utilise his presence on spectacle. Amongst my best cinematic experiences too with audiences in hall - claps, hooting and whistles resulting to celebration of a legend. The feeling when you leave the cinema halls satisfied after watching a "mainstream commercial film" is surreal. Go, watch it!"

Another user wrote, "Thank you Nelson for pulling off performer Rajinikanth in second half that scene. No other actor can allow SJ suriya to perform like that to him. The Hrithik and thalaivar scene. Way he allowed his to score."

"#Jailer2 takes a few minutes to set things up before delivering a solid dose of humour, thrills action and massy elevations for Thalaiva, the GOAT #Rajinikanth sir. Fans will be hooting and cheering throughout the first half!

"The second half starts well but suffers from some repetition. Once the film turns into a cat-and-mouse chase, it feels a tad exhausting at times. However, the cameos and a few OG elevations make it a good overall experience.

"Like I said, the cameos work well and yes, #HrithikRoshan has been presented in a MASSY avatar! His character does borrow a little something from Salman Khan, though. Lol!

"Nelson knows exactly what he is doing and delivers everything that makes for great fan service to the OG's fans. Anirudh's BGM is the cherry on top," wrote another one.

Praising the second half another one wrote, "#Jailer2 - Second half is wholesome actually! @Nelsondilpkumar

beautifully explored the inner guilt angle and how MVP family would accept his heinous crime although it's what needed to be done. The pre-climax action sequence is actually worth all your money. Terrific cameo by @iHrithik and the four old buddies in the runway with Superstar uttering his real life analogy dialogue made the crowd go bonkers. Paisa Vasool entertainment this is . It's not easy to match the success of any first part film but Nelson and Superstar

@rajinikanth have done it. It's going to the new INDUSTRY HIT!"

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also set to feature in cameo roles. The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.

The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.

The film became a major commercial success, strengthening Rajinikanth's box-office appeal across regional markets and building strong anticipation for the sequel.



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