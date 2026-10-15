'Akshay <i>Kisi Ki Lene Dene Me Nahi Hai</i>': Salman Khan Says Actor Has 'Grown' By Leaps And Bounds

Salman Khan appeared as the first guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 9 opener. Adding a twist to the traditional rapid-fire round, Karisma Kapoor took the seat of a host, asking Karan and Salman questions. When asked about Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan went on to explain, instead of giving a one-word or one-line answer.

"Akshay kisi ki lene dene mein nahi hain. Akshay ko apne kaam se matlab hai. Koi gossip nahi, koi kuch nahi. Kaam karega, ghar jayega (Akshay minds his own business. He works and goes home). He's the only actor who has grown by leaps and bounds. When I see his work, the kind of work he's doing now, mein sochta hoon yaar ye kaise kar raha hain. He's something else right now," said Salman Khan on the show.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar worked together in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Jaan-E-Mann (2006).

Karan Johar's Emotional Video

On September 30, Karan Johar shared an emotional video, announcing the finale season of Koffee With Karan.

Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan pitched the idea to his father, he replied, 'Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?'

Karan shared in the promo, "This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement. It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal chat with them. He looked at me and said, 'Karan, you will call your friends and talk to them, which you anyway do; who will pay you for this?' He passed away that month, on June 26, and the very first day I shot for the show was August 16, 2004. I am here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later; a lot happened."

"I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much," Karan said emotionally.

Karan Johar expressed his special gratitude to Salman Khan for working in his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and for being the first guest on his talk show finale.

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