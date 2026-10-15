'<i>Baap Baap Hota Hai</i>': Real Bigg Boss Salim Khan, 91, From Salman's Lens

Hours after appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 9 opener, Salman Khan shared a string of wholesome pictures featuring himself and his 91-year-old father Salim Khan on Instagram. In the pictures, the father-son duo are seen twinning in cowboy hats. In the carousel, Salman is seen warmly holding his father's hands in one frame.

Salman captioned the pictures, "Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? God's been kind..."

The pictures went viral in no time.

A user wrote, "The Man Salim saahab with MeghaStar Salman Khan huge Respect MashaAllah."

Another user wrote, "Daddy's boy."

A third comment read, "Stunning".

A user wrote, "Duniya ka sabse best gift is father."

In an interview with Variety India, Salman shared that he still seeks career advice from his father. He said, "Even today, if I'm confused about something, I always take it to him. Whatever he says, I do that. Usually, people come to you for advice and still do what they want to do. That's not the case with me."

About Salman Khan's upcoming work

Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film was scheduled to release in theatres this Eid but was postponed.

He will also be seen in a film backed by Dil Raju, reportedly titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Nayanthara in a leading role. It is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2027.

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