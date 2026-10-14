Salman Khan Wanted To Wear Torn Jeans In <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> Song, Made Karan Johar Cry

Karan Johar is coming back with the finale season of Koffee With Karan which will stream tonight with Salman Khan being the first guest on the show. The promos of the upcoming episode have already gone viral. From Karan's golden question 'are you still a virgin' to Salman Khan's 'pamper, not hamper' tease - fans are waiting eagerly to watch the episode. It's interesting to revisit how Salman Khan made Karan Johar cry during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, his maiden directorial venture, ahead of the Koffee With Karan episode.

During a conversation with fashion designer Prabal Gurung for his recent NGO three years ago, Karan shared how Salman Khan wanted to shoot Saajanji Ghar Aaye in torn jeans. He wanted to make it a trend. But Karan, a rookie director then, almost broke down in tears after listening to Salman's suggestion.

"We were filming the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye and Salman came in wearing torn jeans and a black t-shirt. We had made a suit for him. I was very scared of Salman and I am still. At that moment, he said 'You know what, no dulha has ever worn torn jeans and made it a trend. Though I said okay, I immediately sensed my blood pressure rising," said Karan Johar.

Karan's crying tactics worked and Salman agreed then.

"At one point I told him that the set is very grand and Kajol is wearing this huge lehenga. But he said he wants to do this in a T-shirt. I reluctantly said no and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying," recalled Karan.

Karan also shared that Salman Khan came on board after Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh rejected the role.

Karan Johar's Emotional Video

On September 30, Karan Johar shared an emotional video, announcing the finale season of Koffee With Karan.

Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan pitched the idea to his father, he replied, 'Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?'

Karan shared in the promo, "This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement. It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal chat with them. He looked at me and said, 'Karan, you will call your friends and talk to them, which you anyway do; who will pay you for this?' He passed away that month, on June 26, and the very first day I shot for the show was August 16, 2004. I am here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later; a lot happened."

"I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much," Karan said emotionally.

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