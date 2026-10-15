When Imran Khan Said He Wanted An Indian Passport, Spoke About Being Unable To Vote

Actor Imran Khan, who has been directed to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest in Mumbai, has spoken about his American citizenship and his desire to acquire an Indian passport in several interviews over the years.

Imran, who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was among those detained during a demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to the media at the protest site, Imran said he had joined the demonstration to question restrictions on people's freedom of movement and expression.

"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," he said.

Following a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice directing the actor to leave India by October 28. The notice alleges that he violated the rules applicable to foreign nationals by participating in the protest.

Imran's citizenship status has come up in interviews over the years, particularly when he spoke about his inability to vote in Indian elections and his efforts to obtain an Indian passport.

In a January 2009 interview with The Times of India, the actor spoke about being an American citizen and having voted in the United States. He said, "Very few people know that I am an American citizen, I have even voted for Barack Obama four years ago."

In a 2011 interview with India Today, Imran spoke about his efforts to obtain Indian citizenship, revealing that the official process was already underway.

"I am trying to get an Indian passport. The official proceedings are on. I hope I acquire it soon as some big things are on their way," he said.

The actor also spoke about wanting to contribute to India despite not having the right to vote. Explaining how he tried to encourage electoral participation, he said, "I feel it is my duty to serve my country. I cannot vote here because I am not a citizen but I do take part in elections by creating awareness about the importance of voting, because I feel I am a part of this country."

Why Imran Khan Cannot Vote In India

Born in the United States to Nuzhat Khan, actor Aamir Khan's sister, and Anil Pal, Imran moved to Mumbai with his mother when he was three years old and grew up in the city.

Despite his Indian roots and long association with Mumbai, Imran's OCI status does not make him an Indian citizen. An OCI card allows eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to India. However, it does not grant political rights reserved for Indian citizens, including the right to vote or contest elections.

The actor's recent participation in the CJP protest has brought renewed attention to his citizenship status.

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