Rashmika Mandanna Launches Project Annapurna, Adopts 400 Families For Grocery Support

Rashmika Mandanna has launched Project Annapurna, a charitable initiative aimed at providing essential food supplies and grocery support to families across South India.

The actor announced the initiative in a video shared on social media, revealing that she has adopted 400 families as part of the effort.

In her post, Rashmika spoke about how her characters influence her and drew a connection between herself and Jayamma, her character in the upcoming film Ranabaali.

"There is something in the characters you play that influences you.. A lot of you keep asking whether there are any similarities between Jayamma and me, and my answer is yes - and this is one of them. This has always been me, and this is also her... and I would always keep doing things like this for all the love that you give me... but I always kept it under wraps because I thought if I knew and just my team knew and just a bunch of us knew.. it was enough... but now I am opening up about this because I am thinking.. if this could influence you lovelies out there to do anything like this.. I would be happy."

Explaining the idea behind Project Annapurna, the actor said she wanted to help families with their grocery expenses for a fixed period so they could save money and plan their futures better.

"So hence I thought, why not start now... with this! I've adopted 400 families today... and I want to just help 400 families at a time for 3 months each and continue this for the next year and hope that they can save that money on groceries and use it to save and plan their futures better."

Rashmika also spoke about the emotional value of the initiative, saying that the happiness it brings makes the struggles she has faced over the years worthwhile.

"Even a small act of kindness can change a person's life, and it doesn't have to be big. Let's all start with something small! And trust me, all these smiles are worth every sleepless night, the injuries, the struggles, the pain, the tears, and everything that I've gone through over the last working years.. This is priceless!!"

Rashmika's reference to Jayamma comes ahead of the release of Ranabaali, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. The film will bring the actors back together on screen following their marriage.

Set in 1870s South India, Ranabaali draws inspiration from the Great Madras Famine of 1876-78, one of the darkest chapters in India's history.

According to IMDb, the film follows "a rebellious warrior in 1870s South India during the Great Famine who confronts a British commissioner while protecting his region and people."

Vijay plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his wife and companion in the struggle against colonial oppression.

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