Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By October 28: 5 Films That Made Him A Fan Favourite

Actor Imran Khan is back in the news for reasons unrelated to his film career. The actor has reportedly received a notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28.

The notice reportedly follows his participation in a Mumbai protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While the development has brought him back into the spotlight, Imran has several memorable films to his credit. From playing a young man figuring out love and friendship to taking on a dark comedy, here are five films that show different sides of the actor:

1. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Imran made a strong impression with his debut as a leading actor in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He played Jai Singh Rathore, also known as Rats, who shares a close bond with his best friend Aditi, played by Genelia D'Souza. And, of course, the song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi lives rent-free in our hearts.

2. Delhi Belly (2011)

The film mixed dark comedy with adult humour and an unpredictable storyline. Alongside Imran Khan, the project starred Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das in key roles.

3. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

In this romantic comedy, Imran starred opposite Katrina Kaif and Ali Zafar. The film stood out for its lively family setting, colourful wedding scenes and the chemistry between Imran and Katrina. Its music, particularly Dhunki, also became a major talking point around the film's release.

4. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013)

This crime drama gave Imran a chance to explore a more serious role. He played Aslam, a young man who becomes closely involved with Shoaib Khan, a powerful underworld figure played by Akshay Kumar. The film also featured Sonakshi Sinha in an important role.

5. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola saw Imran sharing screen space with Pankaj Kapur and Anushka Sharma as Bijlee. The movie is currently available to stream on Apple TV.

Imran Khan was last seen in a guest appearance in Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.