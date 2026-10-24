Tanushree Dutta's Co-Star Hetal Yadav Says Working With Her Was 'Not Good', Calls Behaviour 'Unprofessional'

Hetal Yadav worked with Tanushree Dutta in the 2010 psychological thriller Apartment. Years after the film's release, the actor has opened up about her experience of working with the Aashiq Banaya Aapne star. Hetal shared that she did not have a good experience working with Tanushree and described her behaviour as “unprofessional”.

Speaking to IANS, Hetal claimed that Tanushree sometimes did not pay attention to instructions on set and would get upset when asked to perform a scene in a particular way. She said, "My experience working with Tanushree was not good. So, if you ask me honestly, I found her behaviour unprofessional.”

Hetal also recalled facing difficulties while filming a romantic song, claiming that Tanushree objected to certain forms of physical contact during the shoot. She said she had worked on three songs for Apartment while also playing a role in the film.

According to Hetal, the repeated challenges left both the producers and directors concerned. She added that technicians rely on actors to follow instructions so scenes can be filmed as planned.

Addressing Tanushree's earlier claims that she had lost several projects and that producers had been intimidated into dropping her, Hetal suggested that an actor's professionalism plays a key role in sustaining a career. “In my opinion, she was not honest about her work. I heard a statement she made in an interview where she said that her work had been taken away from her and her career had been ruined," she said.

Hetal admitted that she had experienced setbacks in her own career but maintained that losing projects did not necessarily signal the end of an actor's journey. She also brought up Govinda as an example, pointing out that despite his popularity and talent, his personal habits had led to both positive and negative outcomes in his life.

Hetal Yadav will next be seen in Colors TV show Mannat 2.0.

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