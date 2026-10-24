Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Twins With Daughter Aaradhya At Nephew's Birthday Celebrations

Aishwarya Rai has not appeared on the big screen in a while, but a family outing is enough to grab fans' attention. The actor attended her nephew Shivansh Rai's birthday celebration with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Shivansh is the son of Aishwarya's brother, Aditya Rai, and his wife, Shrima Rai. The small family gathering also included Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, and Aditya's elder son, Vihaan Rai. Pictures from the celebration soon circulated on social media, where fans sent birthday wishes to Shivansh and praised Aishwarya's look.

For the occasion, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan chose matching denim outfits and posed with their family members. Fans were happy to see the mother and daughter spending time together at a private family event.

Shrima Rai shared several special moments of Shivansh on Instagram for his birthday. One picture showed the family cutting the birthday cake, while another captured everyone posing together for a family photo.

In the caption, Shrima wrote, “Happy Birthday to my cutie pie Shivansh. Here's to more pranks, more time with nature, more laughter and blessings. So proud of you.”

This family gathering comes after Shrima Rai shared pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations in August. The photo showed Aishwarya Rai celebrating the festival with her mother, brother, sister in law and their children, including her own daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai was recently seen walking the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, following her annual appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, the actor, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, has not yet announced her next project.

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