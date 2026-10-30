Rishab Shetty, Bhushan Kumar To Bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Story To The Big Screen

Producer Bhushan Kumar and actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty are coming together for a two-part historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to a PTI report, Bhushan's T-Series has joined hands with Rishab Shetty and filmmaker Sandeep Singh for The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will be directed by Sandeep, with Rishab coming on board as co-producer. The makers are planning to begin production in early 2027.

The project will trace the life and legacy of the 17th-century Maratha ruler, with the story covering his military campaigns, leadership and vision of Swarajya. Rather than limiting the narrative to his well-known battles and victories, the two-part saga will also explore lesser-known episodes from his life, along with the sacrifices that shaped his journey.

The collaboration was announced with a special gesture from Bhushan Kumar, who presented Rishab Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark the beginning of their association.

Speaking about the film, Bhushan Kumar said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world."

The producer also shared what convinced him to take up the project. He said Sandeep Singh's narration of the story played an important role in his decision. Bhushan Kumar also expressed confidence in Rishab Shetty's ability to bring the historical figure to the screen, referring to his screen presence and experience in portraying larger-than-life characters.

Rishab Shetty became widely recognised across the country following the success of his Kannada film Kantara. With this project, he will take on production responsibilities alongside his association with the film as an actor.

The makers are also planning to bring together an ensemble cast and an international creative team. However, details about the actors and other members of the crew are yet to be announced.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a joint production of T-Series Films and Legend Studios. Pre-production is currently underway, with filming scheduled to commence in early 2027.

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