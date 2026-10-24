Yash Is Choosing Big-Budget Films For This Reason, Reveals <i>Ramayana</i> Co-Star Sai Pallavi

Yash made his name in the Kannada film industry with romantic projects like Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Googly. With the success of the KGF franchise, the actor turned towards big-budget films, including the upcoming mythological drama Ramayana. But will Yash return towards acting in the small, intimate love stories he started out with?



Sai Pallavi, Yash's co-star in Ramayana, has given a glimpse of the actor's mindset on his future projects.



Will Yash Return To Making Love Stories?



At a promotional event for Ramayana in Hyderabad, Sai Pallavi recalled a conversation she had with Yash during the making of the film, Indian Express reported.



She asked the actor if he would ever go back to the “small cute love stories” he used to make earlier.



Sai Pallavi revealed Yash's answer. The actor said that he wants to present Indian cinema to global audiences.



“He said, ‘I want to make my films big because I have the opportunity, and at the same time, I want to present Kannada and my South Indian and Indian cinema to the world,'” she added.



Yash's career before the KGF franchise revolved around love stories and family entertainers that performed well in Karnataka but rarely made a splash across state borders. KGF: Chapter 1 changed things.



The movie became a huge success across India. KGF: Chapter 2 also achieved blockbuster status.



Yash's last project was the big-budget Geetu Mohandas film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.



He is also part of Ramayana franchise, which is being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Yash is also co-producing the movie.



Yash's Next Project



Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, will be out in theatres on November 5.



The second part of the franchise has reportedly been delayed to 2028.



An insider told Bollywood Hungama that the film “needs some more shooting time.”



The new release date will be revealed during the post-credit scenes of the Ramayana.



Yash has earlier confirmed that he and director Prashanth Neel may reunite for KGF 3. The movie is in development.



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