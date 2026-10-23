Diljit Dosanjh To Perform In Delhi On October 30 As Police Grant Permission

Delhi Police have granted permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert. The show is scheduled to take place in Delhi on 30 October. The news comes just a day after reports that his Delhi concert had been denied permission by Delhi Police, citing security concerns.

Delhi Police had laid down several conditions, including the number of private security guards required, crowd management measures, and various other arrangements. Once the organisers agreed to these conditions, Delhi Police granted permission for the event.

Diljit Dosanjh's Cryptic Message

During the same time, the singer shared a cryptic message about staying strong in the face of hurdles. Having his faith in the divine intervention, Diljit said that hurdles will only make you more stronger.

In a video shared on social media, Diljit's cryptic message came at a time when the chatter about his concert gained momentum.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh said, "Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That's definite. It's true and it's also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it. Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future."

The caption read, "Everyone is within the Divine Command. 30 October JLN Stadium, Delhi #diljitdosanjh (sic)"

What We Know So Far

The concert, scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, has not been granted permission by the Delhi Police yesterday, reportedly over security concerns.

Delhi Police has also registered a case against social media influencer Aamir Shaukeen at the Sadar Bazar police station. The case has been filed under Sections 192, 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Aamir Shaukeen has previously faced cases under Sections 323, 324, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The India tour was announced by BookMyShow, the official promoter, earlier this month. The announcement comes after Diljit had already confirmed that Ahmedabad would host a show as part of the Aura World Tour. The concert will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

Fans will be able to book tickets exclusively through BookMyShow.

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