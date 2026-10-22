Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Concert Hits Roadblock As Delhi Police Denies Permission Citing Security Concerns

Diljit Dosanjh's concert, scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, has not been granted permission by the Delhi Police. The permission was reportedly denied citing security concerns.

Delhi Police has also registered a case against social media influencer Aamir Shaukeen at the Sadar Bazar police station. The case has been filed under Sections 192, 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Aamir Shaukeen has previously faced cases under Sections 323, 324, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour Announcement

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura World Tour home. The Punjabi singer has announced seven India shows as part of the tour.

In his first post shared two weeks ago, the India leg was set to open in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and will then move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh has also been added to the tour, although the promoter is yet to share the date and venue details for the show.

The India tour was announced by BookMyShow, the official promoter, on Sunday. The announcement comes after Diljit had already confirmed that Ahmedabad would host a show as part of the Aura World Tour. The concert will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

“Ahmedabad marked the beginning of Diljit Dosanjh's homecoming. Now, Aura is set to travel much further. Following the announcement of the world tour's landmark debut at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 will head to multiple cities across the length and breadth of India between November and December 2026,” the press release said.

Meanwhile Team Diljit Dosanjh just shared a reall a while ago which says that his Delhi concert was scheduled for October 30.

Diljit's latest India tour comes after his hugely successful Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, during which he performed to packed venues in India and several international locations. He has since been travelling across Europe and North America with the Aura World Tour.

Work

Meanwhile, Diljit was last seen as an actor in Satluj, which premiered globally on ZEE5 on July 3. The film was removed from the streaming platform two days later. The biographical drama, based on human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, had faced a long certification battle before its makers opted for a direct-to-OTT release.

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