Diljit Dosanjh Announces Aura India Tour: Check Show Dates, Cities And Ticket Details

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura World Tour home. The Punjabi singer has announced seven India shows as part of the tour.

The India leg will open in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and will then move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh has also been added to the tour, although the promoter is yet to share the date and venue details for the show.

The India tour was announced by BookMyShow, the official promoter, on Sunday. The announcement comes after Diljit had already confirmed that Ahmedabad would host a show as part of the Aura World Tour. The concert will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

“Ahmedabad marked the beginning of Diljit Dosanjh's homecoming. Now, Aura is set to travel much further. Following the announcement of the world tour's landmark debut at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 will head to multiple cities across the length and breadth of India between November and December 2026,” the press release said.

Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour India: City-Wise Schedule

The singer will begin his India run with the Delhi-NCR show on November 1. He will then perform in Indore on November 15, followed by Ahmedabad on November 21. Mumbai will host the concert on November 27, while Bengaluru gets its turn on November 29. The India leg will continue with a Lucknow show on December 5.

Chandigarh is the seventh city on the list, with the promoter saying more details about the show will be announced later.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a poster of India shows on Instagram. Take a look:

Diljit's latest India tour comes after his hugely successful Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, during which he performed to packed venues in India and several international locations. He has since been travelling across Europe and North America with the Aura World Tour.

When And Where To Book Diljit Dosanjh Concert Tickets

Fans will be able to book tickets exclusively through BookMyShow. The first window will open through a RuPay Credit Card Pre-Sale on October 6 at 12 noon. The date and timing for the general sale have not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Diljit was last seen as an actor in Satluj, which premiered globally on ZEE5 on July 3. The film was removed from the streaming platform two days later. The biographical drama, based on human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, had faced a long certification battle before its makers opted for a direct-to-OTT release.

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