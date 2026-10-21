"We're About As Close As You Can Be": Marco Rubio On India-US Trade Deal

India and the US moved to expand energy and defence cooperation on Tuesday despite ongoing friction in their relations, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged New Delhi to scale up energy trade and increase the purchase of American technologies and systems.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Rubio for wide-ranging talks shortly after the top diplomat arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India in under five months, even as bilateral ties remain strained over Washington's unpredictable trade policies and tightening immigration rules.

Ahead of his meeting with Jaishankar, Rubio told the media that the India-US trade deal is close to finalisation. He also described India as a crude oil refining "superpower" and advocated for processing more Venezuelan crude in India. The Secretary of State is scheduled to visit Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Jamnagar Refinery on Wednesday.

Rubio, answering a question on the trade pact, said that " a small number of items" are left to be wrapped up and hoped that it will be sealed "shortly".

"I would say we're about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. I think there's a small number of items left to wrap up. So I think that will happen shortly -- we're hoping, which it should -- and hopefully have some good news to announce fairly soon. And perhaps the leaders can sign it thereafter," he said.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said on social media that he and Rubio "shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties." The US State Department said the secretary and the external affairs minister discussed regional and global issues, including developments in West Asia.

"The secretary reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India's supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand," it said.

"He also commended recent progress in bilateral defense and civil nuclear cooperation, and advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries," the State Department added.

Before his talks with Jaishankar, Rubio visited the Taj memorial and laid a wreath in honour of the victims of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that included six American citizens.

"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership," Rubio said on 'X'.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Rubio and Jaishankar had "productive discussions" on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as "we continue to build the unrivalled momentum in our bilateral partnership." The envoy was also present at the meeting.

In his brief media interaction, Rubio also responded to a question on whether the US administration was upset with New Delhi over the amount of Russian oil it procured last year and its efforts to reduce the volume.

"I think what India has expressed repeatedly is its desire to diversify their energy portfolio, which is a smart thing to do. Obviously, it's not easy to do that from one day to the next day," he said.

"I think they've made substantial progress in that regard, and we're happy to see that. But in the end, it's not just about Russian oil; it's about their desire to diversify, and obviously we think we can be a source of some of their energy inputs."

"Obviously, We've discussed Venezuela and other countries, and I think it's in our interest to have a strong ally with a diverse energy portfolio," he said.

The US Secretary of State also hailed India's oil refining capabilities. "India is a refining superpower. They have the ability to do that and they have companies that know how to do that."

Rubio also pointed out that certain Indian companies have "pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela".

"I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly provide the means," he said.

"So, that's one of the things we'll talk about. With India, we've talked about it in the past, and they sound ready. They're ready to do it; they're willing to do it," he noted.

The top diplomat also answered a question on his trip to Reliance Industries Ltd's refinery in Jamnagar on Wednesday.

"Energy is related to national security. Countries fight wars over energy, economies collapse over lack of energy. We're going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capability. It makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it," he said.

During the media interaction, Rubio said several geopolitical developments, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi attacks on energy pipelines in Saudi Arabia, impacted energy supplies, causing several countries to grapple with a diesel shortage.

Last week, US President Donald Trump suspended certain sanctions against Russia and five of the biggest buyers of Russian oil including India. He also announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Russian diesel onto the world market.

Rubio and Jaishankar also laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Hotel Taj to honour the victims of the terror attack.

"We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honoring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens," Rubio said.

"We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism," he added.

Jaishankar, addressing a reception celebrating 250 Years of American Independence, said Indian talent and Indian skills have helped "shape the tech era in the US".

"Of course, we've had our share of issues, including the manner in which we approach the world and its challenges. But in the last few decades, our partnership has steadily expanded, acquiring new dimensions and new facets," he said.

Jaishankar also underlined the importance of deeper India-US ties when the world order is "clearly in transition and countries are responding accordingly".

"Each one of us will naturally pursue our national interest. In such an era, expanding our convergence is key to deepening our ties."

"There are new opportunities in our partnership, in trade, investment, technology and energy, and these await us. We have a shared stake in strengthening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

India-US relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India last year and President Trump made assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes of May 2025 that drew sharp reaction from Indian officials.

Washington's new immigration policy and its decision to increase the H1B visa fee also contributed to the slide in India-US ties.

The ties came under fresh strain after the US decided to restrict a key green-card processing programme for major global and Indian IT firms, including Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)