'No More Jantar Mantar Protest Calls': CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Give In Writing To Court

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, released on Wednesday after seven days in judicial custody, vowed before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in New Delhi that they will not call for any demonstration at Jantar Mantar as it has been denotified as a protest site.

As recorded in the court's order, Das and Ranka stated in identical words, "I undertake and promise not to commit any breach of peace. Further it is also expressed that I have full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments, including the learned SEM Court."

"That we reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public tranquillity and further we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law," the undertaking read. "That we further reiterate that any protest undertaken would be done within the four corners of the Constitution," it added.

The magistrate ordered their release after directing Das and Ranka to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and said the inquiry against them would continue. The next hearing is on Friday.

Das and Ranka had been in judicial custody since October 14. On October 13, they scaled the locked gates of Jantar Mantar and waved the national flag in protest against its denotification as a designated protest site. The prosecution said the act breached a peace bond the two had signed after being detained on October 10, the day they had originally called for a protest over alleged electoral fraud.

"Truth has triumphed," Das said as the two were led away from court. The Delhi Police had sought three more days of judicial custody for the two.

Das and Ranka were initially sent to judicial custody for five days when produced before the SEM on October 14, and the custody was extended by two days on Monday.

The CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, alleged that proceedings were being deliberately delayed to keep the two in custody, and moved the Delhi High Court against the extension.

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Hearing the petition earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court referred to the "breach of bond". "You are at the forefront (of the protest). When you break barricades, there are chances that more people may follow. There might be persons who may not be under your control," the bench said.

"We have seen it happen outside our country. What started as student protests turned into something with arson and burning of buildings," the HC added, without naming any country.

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The bench also asked the ages of the two leaders and, when told they were 27 and 31, remarked that they were not Gen Z, the age group most vocal in protests that they have called, including the June-July agitation that led to the change of the education minister over paper leaks.

The CJP is now demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging a unilateral manner of functioning and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls -- an issue also being raised by the Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi.