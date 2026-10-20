IRCTC Launches 'Vandarshan': 5 Wildlife Tours With Safari Permits, Train Tickets

Wildlife lovers in Mumbai will soon have an easier way to explore forests and spot wild animals. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced five wildlife tour packages in partnership with the Maharashtra Forest Department.

Called Vandarshan, the trips will begin on November 19. Each package is planned for five days and four nights. The tours include train journeys, hotel stays, local transport and safari arrangements.

For those who have always wanted to explore the wild but found travel planning difficult, these packages are a convenient way to turn that wish into reality.

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IRCTC's Vandarshan packages cover different wildlife destinations, including trips to Tadoba and Bor Wildlife Sanctuary, Tadoba and Navegaon-Nagzira, and Tadoba and Tipeshwar.

Travellers can also choose a tour covering Tadoba and Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary or explore Pench along with Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary.

Those planning the Vandarshan tour will be travelling in Vidarbha Express both ways. Train number 12105 will leave Mumbai every Thursday, while Train number 12106 will depart from Gondia every Sunday for the return journey. The boarding and return stations will depend on the tour package chosen by the traveller.

The packages will also include confirmed train tickets and wildlife safari permits. The number of seats available will be limited. Each itinerary has six berths in 3AC and six berths in 2AC coaches.

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These IRCTC tour packages are perfect for wildlife lovers, photographers and people who enjoy exploring forests. They also make it easier for families to visit wildlife spots without planning the whole trip on their own.