Travelling On Rajdhani? What Railways Serve And How To Order Continental Food

Travelling on a Rajdhani Express is not just about reaching your destination. For many passengers, the food served during the journey is also part of the experience.

On Rajdhani trains, food for passengers travelling in 2AC and 3AC is generally loaded at stations. For 1AC passengers, however, several items are prepared fresh in the onboard pantry during the journey, a passenger said in her Instagram video.

Passengers travelling on the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani also have an option beyond the regular vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals. They can order Continental food as well.

The Continental menu includes boiled vegetable macaroni, a veg cutlet and chicken. According to the passenger, the macaroni was average, while the veg cutlet and chicken were considered good, especially for a meal served on a train.

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The food service begins with tea and snacks. The meal included tea, almonds, kachori and samosa, along with sweets and sandwiches. The snacks were average in taste.

At around 7 pm, passengers were served tomato soup with breadsticks. The soup was instant; however, she said it was considered decent for food being served on a moving train.

The veg meal includes vegetables, roti, dal and rice, with passengers able to take unlimited servings of these items.

She said the food was found to be better in taste compared with last year's experience. The meal also included ice cream for dessert.

Options for Continental veg. and Non-veg. Menu for 1AC/EC is

Vegetarian: 2 Slice Brown/ Whole wheat Bread (50 gm), Pasta with Seasoning and Red/ White Sauces (100 gm), Grilled Cottage Cheese Slice (100gms), Boiled Assorted Veg- 50 gms. with Butter Chiplet (8 gm), Tomato Ketchup - 12 gms

Non- Vegetarian: 2 slices of bread (White/Brown - 50 gms), Macroni/Pasta with Seasoning and Barbeque/White Sauces (90 gms), Chicken Breast Saute (60 gms), Boiled Assorted Veg. - 50 gms with Butter Chiplet (8-10 gms), Salt & Pepper Sachet (1 gms/0.5 gms), Tomato Ketchup - 12 gms

According to the IRCTC website, "This shall be as a continental option to the main course, whereas other courses (soup & dessert, along with accompaniments) shall be provided as per regular menu."

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How to order continental food in IRCTC

Open IRCTC Rail Connect or the IRCTC website.

Look for the e-Pantry / meal booking option.

Enter/select your PNR and check whether your train is eligible.

The available meal options for your journey will be displayed.

Select the available food option and book it.

After booking, you get a confirmation voucher and meal verification code.

The Continental menu is specifically listed by IRCTC for 1AC/EC.