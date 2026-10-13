Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Adds Floral Comforters In First AC Ahead Of Durga Puja

Train journeys are getting a festive upgrade ahead of Durga Puja. Eastern Railway has introduced premium floral comforters for First AC passengers on the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The new bedding adds a splash of colour to the travel experience. The initiative, effective October 11, is part of the railway's ongoing efforts to upgrade onboard amenities and make long-distance travel more comfortable and convenient for passengers.

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Eastern Railway announced the news in a post shared on X. The post read, "This Durga Puja, Eastern Railway adds a special touch of elegance to your journey! Passengers travelling in 1st AC of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will enjoy exclusive premium floral comforters, replacing standard blankets from October 11, 2026."

The floral comforters will undergo thorough washing and sanitisation after every round trip to maintain hygiene and provide passengers with clean and fresh bedding, the statement added.

The latest initiative comes after the Ministry of Railways introduced a pilot scheme last year to provide blankets with individual covers in response to passenger concerns over hygiene in air-conditioned coaches. Travellers have long raised questions about train blankets not being washed as frequently as bedsheets and pillow covers, which are laundered after every journey.

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Eastern Railway's decision to clean and sanitise the new floral comforters after every round trip marks an additional step towards improving onboard hygiene and bedding standards on long-distance trains.

Connecting Kolkata and New Delhi, the Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express holds a special place in Indian Railways' history. It was India's first Rajdhani Express and commenced its maiden journey on March 3, 1969.