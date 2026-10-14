Traveller Shows What Rs 6,200 Gets You On China's High-Speed Train To Hong Kong

How do you define a premium train journey? It comes down to the comfort, convenience and amenities that make the experience stand out. A woman traveller recently shared a glimpse into the business-class experience on China's high-speed train connecting Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

The vlogger revealed what all passengers can expect when opting for a more luxurious way to travel between the two destinations.

The video begins at the railway station, where the woman can be seen walking through the concourse with a suitcase. Once on board, she gives a closer look at the business-class cabin. The seats are arranged in individual compartments that provide passengers with more personal space than a conventional train seat. The interiors feature cream-coloured upholstery, wide seats and a modern finish. There is also room to keep luggage beside the seat.

Each seat has a personal screen, while the surrounding console includes controls that passengers can use to adjust their seating position. A footrest adds to the comfort, while the cabin's overhead lighting and enclosed seating arrangement make it a more comfortable experience.

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The creator also sheds light on the complimentary amenities provided to passengers. A packet of disposable slippers is given along with a selection of packaged snacks. These little additions give passengers something to enjoy during the journey without having to leave their seats. Towards the end, the traveller puts on the slippers, reclines in the spacious seat and settles in for a rest.

In the caption, the woman revealed she paid AUD $93, approximately Rs 6,200, for a one-way first-class luxury ticket from Guangzhou to Hong Kong.

The video caught attention online, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the facilities and overall travel experience in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Isn't it fab. We went from Guangzhou to Shenzhen business class and actually had the cabin to ourselves. This kind of travel we will never experience in Australia."

Another added, "Not every train line has this. We rode Guangzhou to Hong Kong and the train was very old and only had the old 1st class."

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Someone else commented, "It's so good."

What do you think of China's high-speed train business-class experience? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

