Video: Indian YouTuber's Experience On Pakistan's Luxury Train Is Not What He Expected

Luxury train journeys often promise plush interiors and premium facilities that set them apart from regular rail services. An Indian YouTuber recently got a closer look at what is known as Pakistan's most luxurious train. The journey came with a reality check when he found out that the train's modern appearance from the outside did not completely match the experience he had on board.

Dr Navankur Chaudhary documented his train journey from Multan to Lahore in a YouTube vlog. Unlike in India, where online train ticket booking is relatively straightforward, securing a ticket in Pakistan proved challenging for the YouTuber. While booking apps displayed seat availability and fares, repeated payment gateway failures made it difficult to complete the transaction. He eventually purchased his ticket at the reservation counter at Multan Cantt railway station.

The YouTuber had set out to experience Pakistan Railways' Green Line, regarded as one of the country's more modern train services. The service connects major destinations and is often compared to India's Rajdhani Express. He arrived at the station with his friends and bought tickets for 2,950 Pakistani rupees each, equivalent to approximately Rs 1010.

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When Navankur and his friends reached Khanewal station, they discovered that their train arriving from Karachi was running around 90 minutes late. The delay was accurately displayed on the live train-tracking app.

Once on board Pakistan's luxury train, Navankur was surprised by several of its features. Each seat had an LCD screen with language options that included Chinese. The seats could also swivel fully, a feature he compared to those found on Japanese trains.

The ticket price also covered lunch, which included biryani, chicken, naan and sweets. However, vegetarian passengers had a more limited choice, with lentils being the only vegetarian option available.

Despite its modern appearance, the train's speed and punctuality left the Indian YouTuber underwhelmed. Navankur said the journey was far slower than expected. The train stopped for around 40 minutes between Multan and Khanewal to replenish its water supply. As a result, a trip that was expected to take three and a half hours stretched considerably longer.

He also pointed to infrastructure constraints, including single-track sections, which he said contributed to frequent stops at stations along the route.

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According to the YouTuber, such delays can make rail travel less appealing for passengers who want to reach their destinations quickly. He suggested that road travel was often preferred in Pakistan because it could offer a shorter journey. After several hours on board, Navankur and his friends eventually reached Lahore station.