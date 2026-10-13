Video Shows Pakistan Cop Sniffing Foreign Tourist's Socks, Clothes On Lahore-Karachi Train: "Is This Normal?"

A video showing a police officer in Pakistan inspecting and allegedly sniffing a tourist's personal belongings during a train journey has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over passenger privacy and police conduct. The incident reportedly took place aboard the Green Line train travelling from Lahore to Karachi, where a Malaysian man and a German woman were travelling together.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Malaysian traveller, Aemon, who said the couple did not expect such an experience during their journey. The two were travelling in a first-class AC compartment, which is generally considered a more comfortable and private option.

According to Aemon, officials initially checked the couple's tickets and passports and took photographs of their travel documents. Around 10 minutes later, a police officer returned to their compartment and began inspecting their belongings.

The video shows the officer frisking Aemon before asking the German woman, Luiza, to get up for a check. He then opens her bag and examines its contents, including clothes, socks and a makeup kit. The officer is seen bringing several items close to his nose and sniffing them, leaving the couple visibly uncomfortable.

Sharing the video, Aemon questioned whether such checks were normal in Pakistan.

While checking passengers' passports may be part of routine security procedures, the manner in which the officer inspected the woman's personal belongings has raised questions online. The video, however, does not establish why the inspection was carried out, and there has been no confirmed official explanation for the officer's actions.

The incident has prompted social media users to question the need for such an inspection, particularly after the couple's travel documents had already been checked. Some also criticised the officer's conduct, describing the episode as intrusive and humiliating.

One user compared the officer's actions to those of a sniffer dog, while another called the inspection harassment and demanded action against the officer. A third person said, "No, that's not normal. You should ask him to give you the security check warrant before he does his thing. Stay safe."

Some also defended the cops' action with a user writing, "International tourist sometime bring some ice and caffeine with them , that's why he is just doing his job. In Pakistan, no drugs allowed but I understand its weird for tourists to experience it."

A fourth added, "It's totally fine they are just doing there job , for safety."