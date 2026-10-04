Planning A Trip To China? These 5 Places May Have Entry Restrictions

China's dramatic landscapes, remote islands and cultural sites attract travellers from around the world. But access to some destinations can be restricted because of security concerns, border controls or local regulations, making it important for visitors to check the latest entry rules before a trip.

An Instagram post shared by the travel account, TraveltoQin, listed five destinations that foreign tourists may face restrictions on visiting: Jinkou Grand Canyon in Sichuan, Xisha Island in Hainan, Baihaba in Xinjiang, Seda in Sichuan and Laojun Mountain.

A destination may be closed to foreign visitors, require a special permit or have restrictions that apply only to particular sites. Travellers should check the latest entry rules before planning their visit, as restrictions and permit requirements may vary from one place to another.

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1. Jinkou Grand Canyon, Sichuan

Jinkou Grand Canyon, in Sichuan's Leshan area, is known for its dramatic gorge landscape. According to Hello China Trip, foreign nationals have been denied entry to the area, with identity documents checked at the entrance. According to the travel website, the reported restriction is linked to the region's defence-sensitive industrial history, including railway tunnels associated with China's Third Front construction programme.

Where to go instead: Foreign tourists who cannot visit Jinkou Grand Canyon in Sichuan can consider Hailuogou, Bipenggou or the Dadu and Min river gorges for similar gorge and glacier scenery, subject to local entry rules.

2. Xisha Islands, Hainan

The Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, are located in the South China Sea. The restrictions are linked to the area's strategic significance and military presence. Travellers should not assume that a regular tourist itinerary or booking will provide access.

Where to go instead: For tropical beaches, island scenery and coastal resorts, travellers can consider accessible destinations in Hainan Province, including Sanya and Wanning, where they should check the latest local travel requirements before visiting.

3. Baihaba, Xinjiang

Baihaba is a village in Xinjiang near China's border with Kazakhstan, known for its remote setting and scenic landscapes. Unlike a blanket ban across Xinjiang, restrictions here are linked to its location within a border management zone.

Hello China Trip's 2026 guidance lists Baihaba among the destinations where foreign travellers need a border permit. Travellers should confirm the latest site-specific rules rather than assume a permit guarantees entry.

Where to go instead: Travellers can consider other destinations in Xinjiang, including Urumqi, Turpan, Kanas and the Ili Valley. These destinations are accessible to foreign visitors without a regional travel permit, although individual routes and local requirements should still be checked.

4. Seda, Sichuan

Seda is known for its Tibetan Buddhist institutions, particularly Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, one of the largest and most influential centres for Tibetan Buddhist learning.

However, access restrictions at individual sites can change. Seda and other Tibetan Buddhist sites have sometimes suspended public access for management or conservation reasons, and such closures may apply to all visitors rather than specifically to foreign nationals.

Where to go instead: Travellers interested in Tibetan Buddhist culture and landscapes can consider other destinations in Sichuan, such as Tagong Grassland, Litang or the Dege Printing House. Check the opening status of individual monasteries and cultural sites before travelling.

5. Laojun Mountain

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Laojun Mountain is known for its mountain scenery and Taoist temple architecture. According to China Mountain Travel, foreign tourists are generally not permitted to visit Laojun Mountain. The restrictions are mainly due to military security concerns and apply not only to Laojun Mountain Scenic Area but also to foreign visitors entering Luanchuan County. Although travellers may be able to apply for special permission through the relevant authorities, the process is complicated, and approval is not guaranteed.

Where to go instead: Travellers looking for mountain scenery or Taoist and Buddhist heritage near Luoyang can consider Mount Song and Shaolin Temple, or visit the Longmen Grottoes. Check entry conditions for each attraction before travelling.

From remote villages to strategically sensitive islands, China's travel restrictions can vary widely, making it important to check the latest rules before planning your itinerary.