China Daycare Owner Gets Life Term After More Than 200 Children Poisoned By Lead-Tainted Food

A nursery owner in China has been sentenced to life in prison after more than 200 children and staff members were found to have dangerously high levels of lead in their blood. Investigators found that the nursery had used toxic, inedible paint in food to make it look more appealing. Li Huifang, who ran the Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui, Gansu province, was convicted of producing and selling toxic and harmful food, according to Chinese state media.

As per the BBC, the incident came to light in July 2025 after children began falling ill. Tests found that 247 children and staff members had abnormally high blood lead levels, while 235 children required treatment for lead poisoning.

An investigation found that nursery staff had added paint that was clearly labelled as unsuitable for consumption to food served at the kindergarten. The move was reportedly intended to improve the appearance of meals and attract more students.

Food samples revealed dangerously high levels of lead. Steamed red date cakes contained 1,052 milligrams of lead per kilogram, while sausage and corn buns had 1,340 milligrams per kilogram. Both figures were far above China's national food safety limit of 0.5 milligrams per kilogram.

The Lanzhou Intermediate People's Court sentenced Li to life imprisonment and ordered the confiscation of 500,000 yuan (approximately $74,700) in personal assets, CCTV reported.

The nursery's executive principal, Zhi Jinglin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 300,000 yuan. Four other kitchen staff members received prison terms ranging from six to eight years.

The court found that the kitchen workers had been instructed by Li and Zhi to add toxic substances to meals served to children and staff.

The investigation also uncovered an alleged attempt to cover up the incident. Several provincial officials and hospital staff were found to have interfered with blood test results and accepted bribes from a nursery investor, according to reports.

Lead poisoning poses serious health risks, particularly for young children. The World Health Organization warns that exposure can damage the brain and central nervous system and affect children's development.

Following the incident, China introduced national guidelines for meals served at educational institutions. The measures include testing every new batch of food and requiring flour, rice and cooking oil to be purchased through centralised procurement systems.