This Cave In Vietnam Is So Vast It Has Its Own Weather System

Travelling can be so many things packed into one experience. Some places you visit turn out to be so larger than life that you no longer feel like a discoverer. Instead, you are left awestruck, surprised and, at the same time, humbled by the entire experience. Something similar possibly happened with traveller Sorelle, who recently visited Vietnam's Son Doong Cave. She shared a video on Instagram capturing her reaction inside the cave, while also giving viewers a glimpse of this incredible natural wonder.

The video featured the creator looking in amazement as she admired the sheer vastness of Son Doong. The text on the video read, “POV: you're one of the few people to ever experience one of the new wonders of the world.”

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In a detailed caption, she described more about the location.

She wrote, “Son Doong Cave, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is nestled deep in the jungles of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam. It is the world's largest of its kind, featuring the planet's largest chamber measuring 183 meters high (600-feet), 91 meters wide (300-feet), and over 4km's (2.5-miles) long.”

According to Sorelle, the scale of the site's interior is so large that it could fit an entire 40-storey block from New York City inside or have a Boeing 747 comfortably fly through without the wings being in any danger.

“Each year, only a handful of tourists are permitted to enter, with groups going into the cave as part of a five-day expedition that involves two nights of camping inside of Son Doong Cave.”

She also informed the viewers that the cave is so massive, that it even has its own weather system. Clouds gather around colossal natural skylights, 300-feet across, which pour beams of light into the abyss inside.

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“We got EXTREMELY lucky at this particular spot in the cave. In order to get such perfect light beams, a solid waterfall and this cloud formation, the weather has to align perfectly. Our guide said he's only seen it like this twice in 10 years and this was the best he's ever seen it,” the caption mentioned.

Sorelle further shared that there was no filter or editing done to the video and that it looked exactly as captured on her iPhone. According to her, being there felt like entering a secret location that Mother Nature had effortlessly created, almost as if it was never intended for human viewing.

She compared the experience to a mix of Avatar and Jurassic Park, calling it “purely surreal.” She also added that she would “forever cherish this moment.” Many viewers commented on the post.

“I've just secured my spot for 2028 and couldn't be happier right now!!” a comment read

Someone wrote, “Yeah if I see that I don't want to come home either.”

“Are you in that cave which comes into my dreams,” a comment read

Someone expressed, “I did this back in 2015 and I HIGHLY recommend it! Once in a lifetime experience”

“There must be a magical sword somewhere,” a comment read.

Some places leave you with photographs, while others leave you with a feeling that stays long after the journey is over.