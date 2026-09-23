Video: This Picturesque Village In Vietnam Is Covered In Colourful Incense Sticks

Most people travel to Vietnam for its bustling cities, scenic landscapes and rich cultural traditions. But some of its most memorable experiences can be found away from the usual tourist trails. One such place is Quang Phu Cau, a traditional incense-making village located near Hanoi. It is famous for its vibrant displays of colourful incense sticks spread out to dry. The village offers travellers a chance to experience a centuries-old craft while exploring a photogenic side of Vietnam.

Quang Phu Cau in northern Vietnam has long been associated with the country's traditional incense-making craft. Generations of artisans in the village have been involved in producing incense sticks. The craft is particularly significant during Tet, Vietnam's Lunar New Year, when incense plays an important role in festive and cultural traditions.

Over the years, the village has also emerged as a popular tourist attraction. One of its temple courtyards is known for an elaborate display where hundreds of incense bundles are arranged under the sun. The colourful setup has turned Quang Phu Cau into a popular spot for visitors looking to photograph its unique landscapes.

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While red and pink remain closely associated with the village's incense-making tradition, artisans now also produce sticks in shades such as yellow, blue and green. The wider colour palette reflects the changing preferences of both local customers and tourists visiting the village.

Entrance Fee

Entry to Quang Phu Cau Incense Village is generally free. However, some private homes and incense workshops may charge visitors for access to their courtyards and production areas. These charges typically range from 50,000 to 100,000 VND (approximately Rs 180 - Rs 360) and may also cover photography opportunities or other services offered at the site.

Best Time To Visit

The months leading up to Tet are considered the best time to visit Quang Phu Cau. For photography, early morning between 7 am and 9 am offers soft light and a comparatively peaceful environment as locals start their daily activities. On the other hand, the 3 pm to 5 pm window brings a warm golden glow that enhances the vibrant colours of the incense sticks.

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For travellers looking to explore a lesser-known side of Vietnam, Quang Phu Cau offers a colourful glimpse into the country's traditional craft and everyday culture.