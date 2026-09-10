'Some Victories Don't Sit On Your Head': Nikita Porwal On Losing Miss World 2026 Crown

Miss World concluded on September 5 in Vietnam. While India made it to the Top 40, it missed out on a place in the Top 20 at the finale, where former Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand crowned her successor, Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola.

After India was eliminated, Miss India Organisation took to Instagram to share the news. The caption read, "Nikita Porwal concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India's remarkable streak of placing at five consecutive editions of Miss World."

Days After Miss World 2026 Loss, Nikita Porwal Shares An Emotional Note

Taking to Instagram, Nikita Porwal broke her silence about losing the Miss World 2026 crown. "I thought the hardest part would be coming home without the crown. I was wrong. The hardest part was finding words big enough for all the love that came home with me," she wrote.

She said it took her a few days to respond because she was processing her journey. She thanked Miss India Organisation for giving her the opportunity to represent India on a global platform. She further noted that what people see on stage is only a fraction of what goes on behind the scenes.

Nikita thanked her mentors for "every lesson, correction, and conversation". "I may not have returned with the result we dreamed of, but I came back stronger, more independent and carrying lessons that will stay with me for life," she added.

At the end, she thanked her fans for their unwavering support. "I went to Miss World hoping to earn a crown," she wrote, adding, "Somewhere along the way, I earned a family I had never even met."

Nikita Porwal also wrote that the strangest and most beautiful thing about the pageant community is that a representative does not know the faces behind the accounts that cheer for them.

"You don't know who is making that edit at 2 AM, who is writing that long message, who is fighting for you in a comment section, or who is refreshing a page waiting for an update," she added.

"I went to Miss World hoping to earn a crown. Somewhere along the way, I earned a family I had never even met," Nikita added.

She called it a privilege not just to represent India but to be called 'India'. "For those weeks, my name almost disappeared. Every time someone called out 'India', something inside me stood taller," Nikita wrote.

The beauty pageant contestant had hoped to bring the crown home, and she worked hard for it. "I came home with growth, memories, friendships, love, and a version of myself I am still getting to know. And some victories do not sit on your head. They stay in your heart forever," she wrote, concluding the emotional note by signing off as Femina Miss India World 2024.

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