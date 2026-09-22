A 'Hobbit Land' In Vietnam? This Offbeat Town Looks Straight Out Of A Fantasy Film

Vietnam is known for its bustling cities and stunning beaches, but tucked away in the Central Highlands is a destination that looks like it belongs in a fantasy film. Da Lat, often described as Vietnam's “Hobbit land” for its fairytale-like surroundings, charming architecture and misty mountain scenery, has become a fascinating stop for travellers looking for something beyond the usual tourist trail.

Travel content creator Mahi Sharma took a trip to Vietnam, and instead of visiting popular tourist places, she decided to explore the whimsical side of the country. The video shared by the creator captured the distinctive charm of the place, featuring French-inspired architecture, colourful houses, misty hills and a relaxed local lifestyle. Many homes and buildings feature steep roofs, balconies, pastel shades and old-world details, reflecting the city's French colonial influence. In residential neighbourhoods, narrow streets are lined with brightly painted houses, small cafés, flower-filled balconies and local shops.

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The place is also surrounded by surreal, organic architectural landmarks designed to mimic a giant tree and natural caves. “Hobbit land – this is not in New Zealand; it is in Vietnam! A land with cute houses, a talking tree, and kind people who are ready to welcome you to their home. This is super offbeat, a very beautiful place,” the caption read.

Take a look at the video:

How to Reach Da Lat?

You can reach Da Lat by flying into Lien Khuong Airport, which is located about 28 to 30 kilometres south of Da Lat's city centre, or by taking an intercity bus from major hubs like Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, or Mui Ne.

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Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit Da Lat is during the dry season from December to March, when the weather is cool and sunny, making it ideal for sightseeing.

The city's dreamlike setting has left travellers comparing parts of it to the magical world of Middle-earth, making Da Lat a popular spot for those seeking a picturesque getaway.