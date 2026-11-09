Megaspeed Reacts To Illegal Ops Allegations Amid Ex-Executive's Nvidia Links

Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company that builds AI data centres across Southeast Asia, has denied allegations of its involvement in illegal chip transfers to China. The company, which sits at the centre of the questions now facing Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, claimed it always adhered to the law and takes the accusations seriously. It also threatened to take legal action against Bloomberg for its report on the issue.

The operations of Megaspeed came into focus after a US probe found last year that a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang was targeting Jensen Huang as a spy, according to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. At the time, Alice Huang was said to be a top executive at Megaspeed International, which rents out computing power to other companies to train and run AI.

According to Megaspeed, it's "a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region". On LinkedIn, it says it has offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with around two to 10 employees and 25 "associated members".

The firm was previously called 7Road International, according to the Singapore government's website, suggesting links to the Chinese gaming company 7Road.

What Megaspeed Said

In a statement, the Singaporean company replied to a Bloomberg article, which has raised concerns regarding its operations. The company claimed the article contains "misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers."

"We want to be absolutely clear: over the past six months, our company has undergone multiple on-site inspections and reviews by key institutions, including the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Commerce Department, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, and NVIDIA," it said.

"These thorough investigations have confirmed that there has been no evidence of any violations concerning the illicit transfer of chips or any illegal activities, and this demonstrates that we are a compliant and legitimate company. We operate fully within the bounds of all applicable export control regulations and maintain the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct," it added.

Megaspeed threatened that it does not rule out pursuing legal action to protect its reputation and to hold Bloomberg accountable for the "misleading nature of the article".

Allegations Against Megaspeed

Washington restricts the export to China of Nvidia's most cutting-edge silicon chips, citing national security concerns but also seeing it as a measure to stay ahead in AI. According to a New York Times report, the US government had been probing Megaspeed since 2024 over its potential steering of Nvidia chips to China.

The company has also reportedly been under investigation by Singapore authorities, who, according to The Times report, questioned Alice Huang in 2025.

Last year Bloomberg News also reported on the Singaporean probe into Megaspeed over the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to China. In December 2025, Megaspeed said Bloomberg's reporting "contains misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers".