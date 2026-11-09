"If She's A 10...": Musk's Old Post Is Viral Amid Nvidia Boss' China Spy Link

Amid controversy surrounding Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy, billionaire Elon Musk's old remarks on reports of Chinese and Russian operatives targeting the American tech industry through deception and seduction have gone viral.

In October 2025, Musk had posted a screenshot of The Times (UK) report claiming female spies were waging 'sex warfare' to steal Silicon Valley secrets and wrote, "If she's a 10, you're an asset."

The tongue-in-cheek remark, part humorous and part cautionary, has once again caught social media users' attention after reports surfaced that Nvidia is probing whether its chief was a target of a Chinese intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

Silicon Valley is a global hub for major tech companies, including Nvidia, Meta, Apple, and Google.

Nvidia Controversy

Huang, in a message to employees, has admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions, while Nvidia said the CEO was committed to continuing to lead the company without interruption.

The developments are likely to pressure the chipmaker's stock, which has already fallen sharply amid worries about the AI boom's sustainability, and may also raise questions about Huang's future at the helm of the company he co-founded, analysts said while talking to news agency Reuters.

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia, over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

"The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation," Nvidia said.

The company said on Sunday that while its board had no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry would examine all available information.

The board has confidence in the CEO and his leadership team, Nvidia said, adding that Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

