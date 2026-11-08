'Experiencing Discomfort In Hand': Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence On Health Concerns Amid <i>KBC 18</i> Absence

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a personal update amid concerns about his health. The veteran actor recently missed the shoot of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, sparking concern among fans.

Now, in his latest blog post, Bachchan has spoken about experiencing discomfort in his hand and apologised for the delay in responding to letters from his well-wishers.

In his blog post, Bachchan wrote, "I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters,"

The actor went on to explain why those replies have been taking longer than expected. He said he wanted to write back to everyone himself but has been struggling with some discomfort in the hand he uses for writing.

"I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise," added Bachchan.

He also reflected on how often he has been apologising lately, admitting that circumstances have made it difficult to avoid doing so. The actor went on to share his thoughts on forgiveness and how people choose to deal with hurt.

"But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled," wrote the megastar.

Bachchan further questioned whether it was better to hold on to resentment or choose happiness and peace.

"So, happiness or resentment - that is the question. One brings peace and contentment; the other leaves behind a lingering sting. Now, you must decide: Would you rather embrace contentment or hold on to that sting? Many people find satisfaction in holding on to hurt, while others find it in contentment. Diversity in life is the mystery of life itself. And mysteries, too, can be profound, unique and shaped by circumstances," he concluded.

The actor's blog post comes at a time when fans have been keeping a close eye on his health and work commitments.