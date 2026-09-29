IndiGo Beats Air India to Win Best Cabin Crew Title for 2026

Budget airline IndiGo has been named the “Best Airline Cabin Crew” in India and South Asia for 2026. IndiGo is followed by Air India and Air India Express, according to Skytrax, the popular world airline and airport star rating programme. Air India had won the regional title in 2025.

IndiGo also received the award for the “Best Low-Cost Airline in India & South Asia”. The airline's newly appointed CEO Willie Walsh said: “Being recognised as the Best Low-Cost Airline for the 16th time by Skytrax, in IndiGo's journey of 20 years so far, reflects our relentless focus on operational excellence and hassle-free experiences….”

He noted that the recognition was a “testament to the enduring trust and confidence our customers have consistently placed in the airline in the past two decades”.



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Global Rankings of Best Cabin Crew:

Globally, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific has been rated the world's “best airline cabin crew” for 2026. It also received the award for the “World's Best First Class Airline Lounge,” according to a press release shared by Skytrax.

Singapore Airlines, which topped the cabin crew ranking last year, slipped to second place this year. Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines moved to the third spot. Overall, Asian airlines continued to dominate the rankings, taking 15 of the 20 spots.

Top 10 Best Cabin Crew In 2026:

Cathay Pacific Airways Singapore Airlines Malaysia Airlines Hainan Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways EVA Air STARLUX Airlines Garuda Indonesia Japan Airlines Thai Airways

World's “Best” Airline Rankings:

Overall, Singapore was named the “World's Best Airline”, replacing Qatar Airways in the top spot. In this category, IndiGo ranked 61st, down from 39th in 2025. Meanwhile, Air India ranked 57th, a noticeable improvement from 84th last year.

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The World Airline Awards are based on passenger surveys. The 2025/26 survey covered over 300 airlines, with passengers from more than 100 nationalities participating between September 2025 and August 2026, according to the organisation. The ceremony took place on September 18 at the Langham Hotel in London.