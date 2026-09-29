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Several Mumbai-Bound Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather

Of the 11 flights, five were of IndiGo, four of Air India and one each of Akasa Air and Air India Express, they said.

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Several Mumbai-Bound Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather
Mumbai is experiencing bad weather
Mumbai:

As many as 11 flights arriving in Mumbai were diverted to various nearby airports on Tuesday due to bad weather in the city, sources said.

Of the 11 flights, five were of IndiGo, four of Air India and one each of Akasa Air and Air India Express, they said.

Also, six of these flights-- 6E864 (Dehi-Mumbai), 6E2017 (Tiruchirapalli-Mumbai), AI2941 (Delhi-Mumbai), AI640 (Chennai-Mumbai), 6E5104 (Chennai-Mumbai) AND AI2746 (Go-Mumbai) were diverted to Surat while three flights - QP1150 (Bangalore-Mumbai), 6E5259 (Hyderabad-Mumbai) and 6E5163 (Jamnagar-Mumbai) - were diverted to Ahmedabad, sources said.

The remaining two flights A12447 (Hyderabad-Mumbai) AND 6E5163 (Udaipur-Mumbai) were diverted to Baroda and Nashik airports, respectively, they added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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