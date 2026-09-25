World Airline Awards 2026: IndiGo Named As 'Cleanest Airline' In India And South Asia

IndiGo has been named the ‘Cleanest Airline in India & South Asia' in the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Globally, Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines took the top spot in Skytrax's cleanliness ranking, followed by Singapore Airlines in second place and ANA All Nippon Airways in third. Hainan Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways completed the global top five, while EVA Air, Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines, China Airlines and Korean Air completed the top 10.

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Other World's Cleanest Airlines In 2026 STARLUX Airlines

Singapore Airlines

ANA All Nippon Airways

Hainan Airlines

Cathay Pacific Airways

EVA Air

Qatar Airways

Japan Airlines

China Airlines

Korean Air

Malaysia Airlines

China Southern Airlines

Swiss International Air Lines

Hong Kong Airlines

Qantas Airways

Emirates

Other Awards For IndiGo

IndiGo received several other accolades, including ‘Best Low-Cost Airline in India & South Asia' and ‘Best Cabin Crew in India & South Asia' at the 2026 World Airline Awards by Skytrax. IndiGo has been recognised with the low-cost airline award across different regional definitions, including India, Central Asia and South Asia for the 16th time in its 20-year history.

This underscores IndiGo's consistent commitment to delivering accessible, affordable, on-time and hassle-free travel experiences.

Receiving the award at the event, Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “Being recognised as the Best Low-Cost Airline for the 16th time by Skytrax, in IndiGo's journey of 20 years so far, reflects our relentless focus on operational excellence and hassle-free experiences.

“It is also a testament to the enduring trust and confidence our customers have consistently placed in us over the last two decades and we thank them for their continued patronage and support.”

“This recognition belongs to our committed workforce, whose unwavering dedication, passion, and professionalism bring our brand promise to life every day and make achievements like these possible. We are grateful to Skytrax for recognizing our efforts and inspiring us to continue our pursuit of excellence,” he added.

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How Skytrax decide these awards

The World Airline Awards are based on the organisation's annual global passenger satisfaction survey, operated from September 2025 to August 2026. The survey featured over 300 airlines from around the world and 24.8 million passengers across more than 100 nationalities.