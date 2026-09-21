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IndiGo Crew Member, Mother Of 8-Year-Old, Dies In Taxi Crash In Mumbai

Kainoor Mistry sustained a head injury. She was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment. Police have booked the cab driver

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IndiGo Crew Member, Mother Of 8-Year-Old, Dies In Taxi Crash In Mumbai
Kainoor was returning home from airport in company provided cab
Mumbai:

An IndiGo cabin crew member died in a freak road accident while returning from work in a cab in Mumbai.

The accident took place on September 18 on the Western Express Highway in Borivali East.

Thirty-two-year-old Kainoor Mistry was returning home after finishing her shift in a company-provided cab.

The car rammed into a bridge railing after the driver lost control.

Mistry, who was seated in the rear seat, sustained a head injury. She was rushed to hospital where she died during treatment.

A resident of Mira Road in Mumbai, Kainoor Mistry is survived by an eight-year-old son.

IndiGo had engaged 'Mayuresh Tour and Travels' to provide transport for its employees.

The police have registered a case against the cab driver, Vijay Khose.

Initially, a case was registered for rash driving and endangering lives. Following Kainoor Mistry's death, a case of death due to negligence has now been registered under Section 106(1) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

The police have also issued a notice to the driver.

Questions are now being raised regarding the safety of transport facilities provided to employees.

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