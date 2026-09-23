Which Place Is Known As The City Of Caves?

If you talk to any Mumbai localite, you will know that the city is full of stories about its past. But some of them are not on the hustling-bustling streets or any famous landmark. Take a short ferry ride to an island where the landscape changes completely. You will see the green hills rising from the sea. But hidden inside them are old rock-cut temples that are covered with huge sculptures. If you want to know where this place is, read on to know more.

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Gharapuri Is Known As The City Of Caves

Photo: UNESCO

Gharapuri, now called Elephanta Island, is widely known as the "City of Caves." The island is known for its rock-cut caves, many of which are dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Gharapuri is the island's original name, but today most visitors know it as Elephanta Island because of the well-known cave complex located there. The island lies about 10 km from Mumbai and can be reached by ferry from the Gateway of India. The boat ride usually takes around an hour.

The Caves Were Carved Into The Hillside

The Elephanta Caves were carved into the island's rocky hillside between the 5th and 6th centuries AD. The island itself has a long history. There are even signs of people living there as far back as the 2nd century BC.

The largest and most visited cave is Cave 1. This large rock-cut temple has rows of pillars and massive sculptures carved into the stone walls. It is mainly dedicated to Lord Shiva and is known for some of the site's best artwork.

One of the most famous suclptures here is the Trimurti, also called Sadashiva. It is about seven metres tall and shows three forms of Shiva. It si also one of the first things visitors notice inside the cave.

Other carvings show Shiva in different forms like Nataraja and Ardhanarishvara. These sculptures were carved directly into the rock rather than being made separately and placed inside the caves.

Why Is It Called Elephanta?

Photo: Incredible India

You would be surprised to know that the island was originally known as Gharapuri. The name Elephanta came much later, after the Portuguese arrived in the 16th century and found a large stone elephant sculpture on the island.

The elephant was eventually moved to Mumbai, but the name stuck. Even though the sculpture is no longer on the island, Gharapuri is still popularly known as Elephanta Island today.

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Elephanta Caves Became A UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Elephanta Caves were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. The caves are known for their rock-cut architecture and large sculptures dedicated to Lord Shiva. Reaching the island is part of the experience. Ferries leave from Mumbai's Gateway of India and take visitors across the harbour to Elephanta. From the jetty, you need to climb up the steps that lead to the cave complex.

The contriast is hard to miss. Mumbai's crowds, traffic and skyline are left behind and replaced by ancient caves carved into the hillside.

So if you are looking for the place known as the "City of Caves", the answer is Gharapuri, or Elephanta Island, just off the coast of Mumbai.