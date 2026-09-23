Indian Man Shares The True Cost Of Living In Australia: "The Actual Numbers"

Divyaj Gautam, a counselling psychologist based in Sydney, has shared how much he spends in a month living Down Under. Sharing a video on Instagram, he also confirmed that he is preparing to pack up and move back to India. Gautam, who posts under the handle @psych.actually, revealed that he spends roughly AUD 3,900 (around Rs 2.6 lakh) monthly.

He started his caption writing with, "18 days till I leave Sydney." Gautam revealed that he started with basic hourly work before moving into specialised, higher-paying roles.

When he first arrived, he worked six days a week at an Indian grocery store, taking home roughly AUD 500 (Rs 34,000) weekly. He later worked in a retail position, which paid AUD 1,100 (Rs 75,000) a week.

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"First job here: Indian grocery store, 6 days a week, around $500/week," he wrote. "Three months in: retail (around $1,100/week) plus my own practice as a psychosocial risk consultant (around $3,000/month per client)."

Finally, the practice as a psychosocial risk specialist became the major source of income, because when it was established, he started charging about AUD 3,000 (around Rs 2 lakh) per client each month.

At the peak of his work schedule, Gautam averaged AUD 10,000 (roughly Rs 6.7 lakh) a month before tax, which left him with approximately AUD 7,500 (Rs 5 lakh) in hand each month.

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Watch the video here:

Details of his expenses:

Rent: AUD 2,400 (Rs 1.62 lakh)

Groceries: AUD 500 (Rs 34,000)

Electricity, Gas, Water: AUD 350 (Rs 24,000)

Socialising & Dining Out: AUD 500 to AUD 600 (Rs 34,000 to Rs 40,000)

Gym Membership: AUD 100 (Rs 7,000)

According to him, the overall monthly expenses were nearly AUD 3,900, and as his post-tax income was AUD 7,500, he managed to save about AUD 3,600 (roughly Rs 2.4 lakh) every single month.

Social media reactions

"Crazy bro. If you don't mind me asking... why are you leaving Australia?" one user wrote in the comment section.

To which the user replied, "Man, been thinking of moving back for some time, trying to build something in the psychology space back home."