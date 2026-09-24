An autonomous OpenAI program infiltrated an Australian government health website in June in an "unacceptable" breach, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The artificial intelligence "agent" accessed public and non-public files of the health statistics service, he told reporters in New York on Wednesday.

"Today I spoke with the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, to express Australia's extreme concern about this incident," Albanese said.

Altman and other tech CEOs addressed a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday about AI risks.

The prime minister said there was no available evidence of a broader compromise to the government services network.

"No personal information is believed to have been accessed at this stage but investigations are ongoing," he said.

"Nonetheless this situation is obviously unacceptable."

The Australian Signals Directorate has launched a "forensic investigation" to gain further information, including what other government systems were impacted, he said.

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