Meta AI Boss Posts Edited Altman-Dario Pic With PM Modi, Then Deletes It

Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang has been flooding X with memes and jokes about Meta's newly launched AI assistant called Muse, and one of his latest posts took a playful swipe at two of the biggest names in the AI race, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

The joke centred on a viral moment from the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year.

A photo from the event showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage with several AI leaders, including Altman and Amodei, as they posed while holding hands. But Altman and Amodei did not hold hands with each other, leaving a break in the otherwise celebratory chain.

In his edited version of the photograph, Meta's furry Muse mascot was placed between Altman and Amodei, holding both their hands and completing the chain. The image turned the awkward moment into a joke about Muse's supposed ability to bring even AI rivals together.

"What can't Muse do?" Wang wrote while sharing the image on X.

He added, "let me know where Muse can pick up his Nobel peace prize?"

The posts appeared to poke fun at the rivalry between Altman and Amodei while also playing up Muse's capabilities. However, Wang later deleted the edited photograph. He did not give a clear reason for taking it down.

What Is Muse?

Meta has rolled out Muse, an AI assistant that can help consumers with everyday tasks and projects. The focus of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to offer "personal superintelligence", Muse will initially only be available to people in the US.

Meta plans to add Muse to its line of smart glasses "soon," without giving any details on its plans, the tech giant said.

Muse is modelled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw. It can access a person's apps across sections such as health, shopping, email, calendar, payments, health, and the smart home. Per Meta, users can choose which apps Muse connects to and easily revoke its access at any time.

