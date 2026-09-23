Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To London After Technical Snag

A Delhi-bound IndiGo Dreamliner aircraft returned to London Heathrow early Wednesday due to a technical issue, according to a source.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft, operating the flight 6E4 from London Heathrow to Delhi, was airborne for around an hour before turning back, as per the information available on flight tracking website Flightradar 24.com.

The source said the aircraft suffered a technical issue and landed back safely at London Heathrow.

There was no statement from IndiGo.

Specific details about the issue and the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained.

The flight had taken off at around 12.40 am (IST) on Wednesday and returned to London Heathrow at around 2 am, as per information from Flightradar 24.com.

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