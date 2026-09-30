2 Indians Killed In Vietnam Crash. Had Gone From Jharkhand To Teach Yoga

Two Indian men, who had gone from Jharkhand to Vietnam to teach Yoga, have been killed in a crash in the south Asian country.

Raja Kumar Verma, 26, and Vinay Yadav, 23, were killed when their bike met with an accident in the city of Da Lat on September 25.

The duo, who was returning after their Yoga classes, skidded on a wet road and crossed into the opposite lane before colliding with a car in the other direction.

While Verma was killed on the spot, Yadav died two days later while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Were Supporting Families By Teaching Yoga

Raja Kumar Verma, a resident of Ranchi, had been living and teaching yoga in Vietnam for about two years.

His father is an electrician, and the family was not financially stable.

Vinay Yadav from Jamshedpur had also gone to Vietnam for employment about two years ago. He was also financially supporting his family while working as a yoga instructor.

Families Seek Help For Bodies

The two families are now struggling to bring their remains back to India.

According to Verma's family, the cost of bringing his remains to Ranchi is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh. The family said that their financial situation does not allow them to raise such a large sum.

His mother, Rupa Verma, his brother, Shubham Verma, and other family members met Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji at her residence and appealed for arrangements to be made to bring his body back.

The family said that Maji spoke to Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri over the phone, who has assured them that efforts were underway to bring his remains to Ranchi.

Yadav's family is also facing a similar situation. His cousin, Abhijit, who is currently in Vietnam, is working on completing the necessary paperwork, obtaining the hospital's No Objection Certificate (NOC), and fulfilling other formalities to bring his body to Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand's Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav told NDTV that their remains would soon be brought to Jharkhand.

He said the government stands with the families and that assistance and compensation would be provided to them in accordance with the rules.

He said that under the Jharkhand government's scheme, there is a provision to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a migrant worker who dies while employed abroad.