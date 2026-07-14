Bodies Of 15 Indians Who Died In Vietnam Boat Tragedy Reach Mumbai

The dead bodies of the Vietnam boat tragedy were brought to Mumbai on Tuesday aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

After arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the bodies will be transported to their respective hometowns in coordination with the concerned state governments for final rites.

The bodies are being dispatched to various domestic destinations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Coimbatore, where grieving family members are awaiting their arrival for the final rites.

Earlier on July 13, the Embassy had informed that the dead bodies of 15 Indian nationals departed from Ho Chi Minh City aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

It said the respective state governments had already been informed and requested to coordinate the onward transportation of the victims to their final destinations. The Embassy and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City also thanked the authorities of the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, An Giang Province, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies for extending all possible assistance in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The tragedy struck on July 11 when a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island.

According to Vietnamese authorities, the vessel, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it encountered rough weather and overturned, throwing everyone on board into the sea.

Nearby tourist boats rushed to the accident site within minutes and rescue teams subsequently brought all passengers ashore. Of the 36 people on board, 21 survived while 15 tourists lost their lives.

Ten of the victims were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam.

Following the accident, the Indian mission worked closely with Vietnamese authorities to complete identification, documentation and consular procedures for the victims while also extending assistance to survivors and their families.

The Embassy also provided an update on the lone critically injured Indian survivor, stating that the patient had successfully undergone a medical procedure before being shifted from Phu Quoc to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for advanced treatment.

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