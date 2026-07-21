7 killed, Several Injured As Bus Bursts Into Flames In Vietnam

At least seven passengers were killed when a bus caught fire in southern Vietnam early on Tuesday, police said.

The bus was traveling from Lam Dong province to the nearby business hub Ho Chi Minh City when at caught fire, with flames quickly engulfing the 24-seat vehicle and passengers inside trapped, the police-led Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. State media reports said five other passengers were injured.

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