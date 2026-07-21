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7 killed, Several Injured As Bus Bursts Into Flames In Vietnam

The bus was traveling from Lam Dong province to the nearby business hub Ho Chi Minh City when at caught fire.

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7 killed, Several Injured As Bus Bursts Into Flames In Vietnam
The bus was traveling from Lam Dong province to the nearby Ho Chi Minh City when at caught fire
  • At least seven passengers died in a bus fire in southern Vietnam early Tuesday
  • The bus was traveling from Lam Dong to Ho Chi Minh City when it caught fire
  • Flames quickly engulfed the 24-seat bus, trapping passengers inside
Has the police investigation revealed the cause of the fire yet?
HANOI, Vietnanm:

At least seven passengers were killed when a bus caught fire in southern Vietnam early on Tuesday, police said.

The bus was traveling from Lam Dong province to the nearby business hub Ho Chi Minh City when at caught fire, with flames quickly engulfing the 24-seat vehicle and passengers inside trapped, the police-led Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. State media reports said five other passengers were injured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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