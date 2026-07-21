7 killed, Several Injured As Bus Bursts Into Flames In Vietnam

- At least seven passengers died in a bus fire in southern Vietnam early Tuesday
- The bus was traveling from Lam Dong to Ho Chi Minh City when it caught fire
- Flames quickly engulfed the 24-seat bus, trapping passengers inside
At least seven passengers were killed when a bus caught fire in southern Vietnam early on Tuesday, police said.
The bus was traveling from Lam Dong province to the nearby business hub Ho Chi Minh City when at caught fire, with flames quickly engulfing the 24-seat vehicle and passengers inside trapped, the police-led Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.
🚨 Tragic news out of Đồng Nai City early this morning. Seven people have lost their lives and five others were injured after a sleeper bus caught fire on National Highway 1. The blaze reportedly started after the vehicle crashed into the road's slope, spread quickly, trapping… pic.twitter.com/jHFsBsThms— Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) July 21, 2026
Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. State media reports said five other passengers were injured.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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