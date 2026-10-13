Video: Foreign Traveller Left Amazed By Vande Bharat, Calls It The 'Biggest Train' She Has Seen

At 6 am, Delhi was already caught in traffic. For Mia Nicole, a foreign traveller currently exploring India, the journey ahead was a little different. She was taking a train from New Delhi to Varanasi, and what caught her attention was the size of the train and the food served on board. Mia shared a video of her journey on the Vande Bharat Express, giving a look at the train, its meals and a few things she tried along the way.

Foreign Traveller Shows A Different Side Of Indian Rail Travel

Mia began her video by showing the morning traffic in Delhi. "It's 6 a.m. It's not even 6 a.m. It's crazy already," she said, before telling viewers that she was taking the train from New Delhi to Varanasi.

While catching the train, she screamed with excitement, "This is the biggest train I've ever seen." The text overlay on her video read, "This train in India surprised me."

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But the train was not the only thing she showed. Mia also took viewers through the food served during her journey. The spread included masala chai, Marie biscuits, a cutlet, mouth freshener, vanilla biscuits and yoghurt. She tried the cutlet and appeared to like it. The pickle was another story. After tasting it, she made a face and asked, "What is it?"

The video also showed another meal with curry, sabzi and other accompaniments. Mia later showed a serving of butterscotch ice cream. Her video offered a simple look at what she ate on the journey, including the items she enjoyed and the flavours that caught her off guard.

The Internet Has Plenty To Say

Mia's caption explained what she wanted viewers to take away from the video. "Everyone only ever shows the cheapest trains in India, but how nice is this?" she wrote. The remark struck a chord with viewers who were happy to see a foreign traveller share her experience on the Vande Bharat.

"Finally a tourist with a bigger budget lol! Thanks for showing this side of India as well," one person commented. Another wrote, "Finally a foreigner with a proper budget."

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Not everyone agreed with the way cheaper train journeys were described. One viewer pointed out, "They're not cheap, they're affordable." Another argued that passengers who rely on ordinary trains also deserve better facilities and cleanliness.

Many viewers welcomed Mia to India and encouraged her to explore more of the country. One user said, "Welcome to India, Sis. Hope you also visit Northeast India."

And then there were the comments about the food. The pickle prompted explanations, while the mouth freshener had people joking about the inclusion of 'Pass Pass' in the meal. "Are pass pass kon deta hai inko...wo bhi mouth freshener bol ke," one viewer wrote.