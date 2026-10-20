7 Teams, 600 Phone Numbers: Tamil Nadu Police's Search For Missing 6-Year-Old Girl

Villupuram district police in Tamil Nadu have formed seven special teams and intensified search operations across deserted locations in and around a village of a six-year-old girl who went missing from her residence in the early hours of October 12.

"We are taking all efforts to find the girl," a police official told NDTV.

The girl, a resident of Alampundi village near Senji in Villupuram district, went missing on October 12. Following a complaint from her parents, police registered a missing person case and launched a search operation.

Despite extensive searches over the past seven days, police have been unable to trace the girl.

Investigators have questioned the girl's family members, relatives and villagers to understand the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and have collected relevant details.

Police said every lead is being examined and the investigation is continuing.

"Search operations have been carried out in lakes, ponds, rocky areas, forests and other deserted locations in and around the village. Details of suspects are being collected and they are also being questioned. Around 600 mobile phone numbers are being examined from various angles as part of the investigation. CCTV footage is also being analysed," the Villupuram district police said.

Water Resources Department Minister N Anand spoke to the girl's family and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.