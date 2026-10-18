Jaya Bachchan Hugs Kajol At Durga Puja Pandal. Nysa, Yug Join Celebrations

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai saw several familiar faces from the film industry on Saturday as the festive celebrations continued. Jaya Bachchan attended the gathering with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, while host Kajol was seen with her children, Nysa and Yug Devgn. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Kajol's sister, Tanishaa, were also spotted at the celebrations.

Videos circulating on the internet showed Jaya Bachchan exchanging a warm hug with Kajol at the pandal. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor later shared a picture of them hugging on her Instagram Stories. While the veteran star wore a cream-coloured traditional saree, Kajol opted for a dual-toned ombre saree.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, "If not in the pandal.. out of the pandal is also good enough #jayabachchan."

Kajol's children, Nysa and Yug, were also spotted seeking blessings at the Durga Puja pandal alongside Tanishaa Mukerji. The family later posed for photographs for the paparazzi at the venue.

Jaya Bachchan is a regular at the Durga Puja pandal organised by the Mukerji family in North Mumbai. Kajol's cousin, actor Rani Mukerji, also visits the pandal every year. However, Rani has not been spotted at this year's celebrations so far, following the death of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, in September.

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, Tanishaa Mukerji had urged the media and visitors to maintain decorum at the pandal. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, she appealed to people to be considerate of one another and exercise caution amid the expected rush.

“There's going to be a lot more footfall, so I definitely request everybody in the media and the public to please take care of each other. Don't forget that there is humanity. Don't forget that there is humanity because a lot of people push, especially to go to the pandal and all, so just be careful and take care of each other,” she said.

Tanishaa also asked the media to respect Jaya Bachchan's space and not to provoke her during the festivities. “Don't trouble our Jaya aunty this time. Y'all are troubling her a lot; please don't trouble her. Aap log bahut badmash ho, kuch aapke photographers jo purposely jaa ke chabi lagate hai. Mat karo humari Puja mein please,” she said.

Jaya Bachchan's interactions with the paparazzi have often made headlines in the past. The actor has openly expressed her displeasure at being photographed in public on several occasions.

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